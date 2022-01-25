EXCLUSIVE: Warriors COO talks about booster mandate, keeping fans and staff safe

"Since the start of the COVID, our edict has been that we want Chase Center to be the safest venue in the country and we really feel like it has been," Brandon Schneider, President and COO of the Golden State Warriors, said.
Chase Center is one of only five venues in the NBA that has had a vaccine mandate since the start of the season, but things are going a step further come February 1.
"We will be the only venue in the country that is mandating boosters for everyone who is now eligible to receive a booster," Schneider said.
The mandate doesn't mean you can get a booster the day before you show up to a game. Fans 16 and older must be two weeks removed from the final dose of a vaccine and, if eligible, seven days removed from receiving a booster shot.
Starting March 1, fans 12 to 15 must be two weeks removed from their final dose and if eligible, seven days removed from their booster. Kids 5 to 11 can show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test.
"So if you're coming to an event February 1, which would be the first day and actually our first event is February 3, you'd have to get your booster by January 27," Schneider explained.
Schneider has only been in his new role as President and COO of the Warriors for a little over six months. He has inherited quite the job. He is trying to keep more than 18,000 fans, a team and staff healthy in this new era of the pandemic.
"We can actually change out the entire air, for outside air, four times in every hour," he replied. "In high traffic areas like the concourse, it actually happens 12 times every hour. This is an investment we made. You know, it cost us more money to operate that way."
Schneider said the extra fees are worth it. The stadium is also collaborating with Clear Health Pass to make vaccine verification faster and more accurate. Healthy fans and a healthy team is a win, and there's hope for another win on top of that later in the season.
"We've had so many fun moments. You know Steph breaking the three point record. Now, Klay coming back like we said after 941 days. I think, you know looking at it, we're as good as anyone out there. So we're really excited to see how the season finishes. If we can stay healthy, I think we got a good shot."
Tuesday's booster clinic will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Warriors Way and Terry Francois Blvd. Pfizer and Moderna 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses will be available. The second booster clinic will be held on Saturday. Appointments can be scheduled here.
