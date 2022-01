San Francisco updates guidance on vaccination, booster requirements for mega-events

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco health officials have updated the city's guidance on vaccination requirements needed to attend so-called "mega-events" in San Francisco.California changed the definition of an indoor mega-event to include any event with at least 500 people.Starting Feb. 1, anyone over the age of 12 must present proof of being fully vaccinated at least two weeks before entry to the given event.Anyone 16 and older needs to prove they received a booster shot at least one week prior to the event. Starting March 1, that rule will expand to apply to people age 12 to 15.Children between 5 and 11 must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test.Anyone 2 to 4 years old must also show a negative test.