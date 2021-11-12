CLEAR app lets you bypass long lines at Warriors game in Chase Center

If you're headed to the game, the team wants you to download an app to help you avoid a bottle neck of fans entering the stadium.
It's called the CLEAR app.
You may be familiar with it at the airport, but you can use it for free to get into NBA games and other events.
Once it's downloaded, you select "health pass" and upload your vaccination information along with some other quick details.
RELATED: How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
Now that fans are being welcomed back in-person, the Warriors said they had some big back-ups because of the various vaccine check points.
The touchless CLEAR health pass helps you avoid that and get to the game faster.
"Open up the app and as you're walking through the clear line, you just show your app and it's a seamless entry," said Phillip Hastings, Warriors VP of event experiences. "We have one on the west plaza. We have one on the east plaza. It's "clearly" marked. And what it does is it not only saves time fumbling around to find your vaccination card, but also your driver's license"
You have to be 18 or older to use the app.
In compliance with the San Francisco mandate, Warriors fans age 12 and up are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter Chase Center.
Kids 2 to 11 must show a negative COVID test.