Golden State Warriors

CLEAR app lets you bypass long lines at Warriors game in Chase Center

You may be familiar with it at the airport, but you can use it for free to get into NBA games and other events
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

App lets you bypass long lines at Warriors game in Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls Friday night at Chase Center.

If you're headed to the game, the team wants you to download an app to help you avoid a bottle neck of fans entering the stadium.

It's called the CLEAR app.

You may be familiar with it at the airport, but you can use it for free to get into NBA games and other events.

Once it's downloaded, you select "health pass" and upload your vaccination information along with some other quick details.

RELATED: How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
EMBED More News Videos

Many indoor businesses in San Francisco and other parts of California are requiring proof of vaccination. Here's how to get your digital card.



Now that fans are being welcomed back in-person, the Warriors said they had some big back-ups because of the various vaccine check points.

The touchless CLEAR health pass helps you avoid that and get to the game faster.

"Open up the app and as you're walking through the clear line, you just show your app and it's a seamless entry," said Phillip Hastings, Warriors VP of event experiences. "We have one on the west plaza. We have one on the east plaza. It's "clearly" marked. And what it does is it not only saves time fumbling around to find your vaccination card, but also your driver's license"

You have to be 18 or older to use the app.

In compliance with the San Francisco mandate, Warriors fans age 12 and up are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter Chase Center.

Kids 2 to 11 must show a negative COVID test.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiagolden state warriorschase centercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Golden State faces Portland, looks for 6th straight victory
Stephen Curry's Warriors get past Seth Curry's 76ers, 116-96
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson participates in first full pra...
Golden State faces Philadelphia, seeks 5th straight victory
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News