LIVE: SF District Attorney speaks after SFPD pulls out of investigations pact

SF DA speaks after SFPD pulls out of investigations pact

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is holding a news conference today on police accountability.

On Wednesday, San Francisco police pulled out of an agreement that makes the District Attorney's office the lead investigator of all police shootings and use-of-force incidents.

The MOU agreement dates back several years and was actually first introduced under then District Attorney George Gascon. Boudin renewed the agreement this past July.

SFPD's move comes as a department officer is scheduled to stand trial next week for allegedly beating a man with a baton while responding to a domestic violence call back in 2019.

Last month, a DA investigator involved with the case testified that she allegedly felt pressure to withhold evidence.

