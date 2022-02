LIVE: SF District Attorney speaks after SFPD pulls out of investigations pact

EMBED >More News Videos A bill that aims to put pressure on SFPD and the San Francisco DA's office to release more data on domestic violence cases moved forward in committee.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is holding a news conference today on police accountability.On Wednesday, San Francisco police pulled out of an agreement that makes the District Attorney's office the lead investigator of all police shootings and use-of-force incidents.The MOU agreement dates back several years and was actually first introduced under then District Attorney George Gascon. Boudin renewed the agreement this past July.SFPD's move comes as a department officer is scheduled to stand trial next week for allegedly beating a man with a baton while responding to a domestic violence call back in 2019.Last month, a DA investigator involved with the case testified that she allegedly felt pressure to withhold evidence.