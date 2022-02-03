SFPD withdraws from agreement with DA Chesa Boudin about who investigates police shootings

ABC7 News partner, the SF Standard, reported SFPD Chief William Scott wrote a letter to District Attorney Chesa Boudin Wednesday, saying the decision is because of allegations that a DA investigator felt pressured to withhold evidence in a case against an officer.
"It appears that the DA's Office has an ongoing practice of investigations against SFPD officers that includes withholding and concealing information and evidence the SFPD is entitled to have to further ancillary criminal investigations," Scott wrote in the letter.
SF Standard reports Scott renewed this agreement with Boudin last July, explaining, "It was first crafted under former District Attorney George Gascon amid concerns about the police department investigating itself, as well as to ensure that prosecutors were notified immediately after a shooting occurred."
The DA's office released a statement Wednesday night saying in part, "It is disappointing, but no coincidence SFPD chose to withdraw from this agreement during the first-ever trial against an on-duty San Francisco police officer for an unlawful beating."
You can read the full statement from the DA's office here:
"Following a string of fatal shootings by SFPD officers, SFDA and SFPD signed a joint MOU in 2019 to ensure that police use of force incidents would be independently investigated so that officers who inflicted unlawful violence would be held accountable. Since the MOU between our office and SFPD went into effect, our office has made enormous progress towards reducing police violence against San Franciscans and particularly people of color. It is disappointing but no coincidence SFPD chose to withdraw from this agreement during the first-ever trial against an on-duty San Francisco police officer for an unlawful beating. SFPD's decision comes a week after an SFPD fatal police shooting in which police falsely characterized the decedent as being in possession of a firearm and weeks after a criminal case was dismissed after officer excessive force came to light. San Franciscans deserve to be safe-including from unwarranted police violence."
The Prosecutor's Alliance of California also weighed in, saying that the agreement between SFPD and the DA's office "ensures police do not lead investigations into their own wrongdoing."
The alliance claims that since the agreement began in 2018, "San Francisco has seen an increase in the number of police officers investigated and prosecuted for unlawful use-of-force enhancing the safety of all San Franciscans."
"It's concerning that the Chief of Police has decided to unilaterally end this model agreement thus returning us to an era wherein police investigate themselves," said Executive Director Cristine Soto DeBerry.