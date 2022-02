SFPD withdraws from agreement with DA Chesa Boudin about who investigates police shootings

EMBED >More News Videos A bill that aims to put pressure on SFPD and the San Francisco DA's office to release more data on domestic violence cases moved forward in committee.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police have pulled out of an agreement that makes the District Attorney's office the lead investigator of all police shootings and use-of-force incidents.ABC7 News partner, the SF Standard , reported SFPD Chief William Scott wrote a letter to District Attorney Chesa Boudin Wednesday, saying the decision is because of allegations that a DA investigator felt pressured to withhold evidence in a case against an officer."It appears that the DA's Office has an ongoing practice of investigations against SFPD officers that includes withholding and concealing information and evidence the SFPD is entitled to have to further ancillary criminal investigations," Scott wrote in the letter.SF Standard reports Scott renewed this agreement with Boudin last July, explaining, "It was first crafted under former District Attorney George Gascon amid concerns about the police department investigating itself, as well as to ensure that prosecutors were notified immediately after a shooting occurred."The DA's office released a statement Wednesday night saying in part, "It is disappointing, but no coincidence SFPD chose to withdraw from this agreement during the first-ever trial against an on-duty San Francisco police officer for an unlawful beating."You can read the full statement from the DA's office here:The Prosecutor's Alliance of California also weighed in, saying that the agreement between SFPD and the DA's office "ensures police do not lead investigations into their own wrongdoing."The alliance claims that since the agreement began in 2018, "San Francisco has seen an increase in the number of police officers investigated and prosecuted for unlawful use-of-force enhancing the safety of all San Franciscans.""It's concerning that the Chief of Police has decided to unilaterally end this model agreement thus returning us to an era wherein police investigate themselves," said Executive Director Cristine Soto DeBerry.