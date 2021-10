Child crimes expert offers tips to protect your kids from predators online

There is no such thing as privacy for your kids



Make sure you're asking the right questions



Don't let your child charge their phone in their bedroom at night



Lightspeed Systems has alerts tracking controversial terms your child searches

Kids have spent an incredible amount of time on the internet through this pandemic. That is only growing as technology continues to advance but there are ways to protect them.Retired Detective Rich Wistocki shared tips to keep your kids safe and with the help of Lightspeed Systems you can monitor them at all times. Here's some of his advice:Lightspeed also has a parent portal where you can look back at your child's activity over the last two weeks. Another benefit, Apple does not allow third-party monitoring of its devices - unless you're an education partner and Lightspeed Systems is an approved partner.Find out more tips in the video above.