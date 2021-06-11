internet sex crimes

Child crimes expert offers tips to protect your kids from predators online

EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for protecting your kids from child predators

Kids have spent an incredible amount of time on the internet through this pandemic. That is only growing as technology continues to advance but there are ways to protect them.

Retired Detective Rich Wistocki shared tips to keep your kids safe and with the help of Lightspeed Systems you can monitor them at all times. Here's some of his advice:

  • There is no such thing as privacy for your kids

  • Make sure you're asking the right questions

  • Don't let your child charge their phone in their bedroom at night

  • Lightspeed Systems has alerts tracking controversial terms your child searches



Lightspeed also has a parent portal where you can look back at your child's activity over the last two weeks. Another benefit, Apple does not allow third-party monitoring of its devices - unless you're an education partner and Lightspeed Systems is an approved partner.

Find out more tips in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan franciscochild abusesex abuse against childreninternet sex crimessponsored
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNET SEX CRIMES
New bill to provide recourse for online sexploitation victims
San Mateo police try to ID online suspect's possible victims
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News