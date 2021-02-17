Offenders of newly proposed CA sexploitation law would face hundreds of thousands in penalties

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A tough new law has been introduced in Sacramento that would give victims of sexual exploitation a powerful tool to take down online images.

It takes aim not just at websites, but also sharing of non-consensual images on smartphones.

RELATED: Tips to protect your child's online presence

Victims complain that it is difficult if not impossible to get sexually explicit images of non-consensual activity taken down from online sites. A new bill, authored by State Senator Dave Cortese of San Jose, would impose hefty penalties when a victim notifies a site to remove them.

"A distributor has two hours to take down that content," said Cortese. "After that, an offender must pay damages of $100,000 for every two hours of online exposure."

The penalty is double, or $200,000, if the victim is a minor. The bill is believed to be the first of its kind nationally to curb exploitation.

VIDEO: Stanford grad creates Block Party app to filter out Twitter trolls

EMBED More News Videos

Stanford graduate and tech entrepreneur Tracy Chou created the Block Party app to give social media users more control over filtering out negative comments on their posts.



"It's about every victim being able to have the images removed in a timely manner so they can get peace of mind," said Sheila Pott.

Her daughter Audrie was such a victim in 2012 after being sexually assaulted. Images were shared online by school classmates. Audrie died by suicide a week later.

Sen. Cortese says his bill will be a deterrent for that kind of activity.

"Any person who has moved a digital photograph from one phone, for example, to another, it's going to trip or trigger the provisions in this bill," Cortese told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Audrie Pott documentary shown at Sundance Film Festival

That could be a wake-up call for parents about photos and videos on their kids' smart phones.

"The parents are going to start getting very proactive in monitoring what's going on on their kids' phone and their behaviors, and that's really what we want," said Sheila Pott, who is co-founder of the Audrie Pott Foundation, which sponsors educational programs about cyberbullying and suicide prevention.

The bill provides a powerful way for victims to fight back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasacramentosan joseinternetsextortioninternet sex crimescyberbullyinglawsexploitationsexting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Here's what it's like getting a vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum
Hundreds volunteer to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
SF shooting investigating prompts shelter-in-place order
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Mass vaccination site opens at Oakland Coliseum
Show More
Frustrated Kaiser members look elsewhere for COVID-19 vaccines
90-year-old walks 6 miles through snow for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Draymond leaves podium after sounding off on NBA double standards
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
More TOP STORIES News