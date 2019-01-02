An Oakland six-year-old shot by a stray bullet New Year's Eve remains hospitalized at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital."It's extremely lucky," said UCSF Emergency Room Doctor Jahan Fahimi.Dr. Fahimi is not treating the little girl and can't comment specifically on her case but he says he has treated hundreds of other gunshot patients including children."Yeah more than I can keep count of," said Dr. Fahimi.Neighbors describe hearing gunfire mixed in with the sound of fireworks. As of Tuesday, the bullet was still in the six-year-old's head."We don't actually go and remove the bullet ever unless the bullet is posing some imminent risk," said Dr. Fahimi.The six-year-old was at a backyard party on Thermal Street in East Oakland.Investigators say the bullet could have come from anywhere within a mile."Exposure to violence, stressful events like being shot are huge adverse childhood events that might have downstream effects," said Dr. Fahimi.On Tuesday, Oakland Police Department Chief Anne Kirkpatrick stopped by the hospital with a giant teddy bear for the little girl and a stern plea for everyone else."Put the guns down. It is foolishness. It is unnecessary," said Kirkpatrick."It's not just a societal problem, it's not a criminal justice issue, it's not just a public health problem, it's a medical issue," said Dr. Fahimi.There is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this investigation.