SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Child safety advocate Marc Klaas joined ABC7 News in studio to discuss the case of a Santa Clara County prosecutor accused of using their daughter as bait to catch an alleged child molester on a trail in San Jose.
Klaas founded the Klaas Kids Foundation in 1994, the year after his daughter Polly was kidnapped and killed, to stop crimes against children.
He had some strong opinions on the case of the Santa Clara County prosecutor.
"There's nothing right that goes on in a situation like this," he told ABC7's Dan Ashley. "He never should've done what he did, he should've completely backed off and let the police do their job."
Child safety advocate Marc Klaas weighs in on South Bay prosecutor allegedly using daughter as bait
