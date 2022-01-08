SF Standard discusses immigrant voting rights, school board recall election

Our news organizations share the mission of Building A Better Bay Area and one important piece of that is to tell the stories, the successes and struggles, of all our diverse communities.
In this edition, we are focusing on the San Francisco school board recall election and the Chinese-American community.
SF Standard reporter Han Li, who covers hyper-local issues important to the Asian American community, spoke on how a special ordinance impacts school board elections.
Li says there is a lot of interest in it.
"The San Francisco school board has been in a lot of controversies attracting national spotlight. There are a lot of growing interests from the parents here," Li said. "They are very eager in participating in the school board election."
He also says immigrants who aren't U.S. citizens are able to vote.
"San Francisco is a really diverse city with really progressive politics. There was a movement for over a decade for non-citizen voting rights."
Li says back in 2016, voters passed a charter movement allowing non-citizen parents to vote in local school board elections.
"We're talking about people with a green card, permanent residents, people with visas, people seeking asylums, and also refugees and undocumented immigrants."
