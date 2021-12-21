SF Standard details elder abuse lawsuit filed by residents of SF's Granada Hotel

RELATED: San Francisco Standard reporter discusses impact of SFUSD budget vote
This piece is a look at the new lawsuit filed by 21 long-term residents at the Granada Hotel, a single-room occupancy building that for years provided housing to a community of mostly seniors and people with disabilities. But after the city bought the property last year with money from the state program funding the purchase of hotels for homeless housing during the pandemic, those residents say their situation deteriorated.
They say pre-existing problems with cleanliness and upkeep worsened. They add that the rush to fill the hotel to meet state program requirements resulted in the lack of screening of new residents, resulting in a dangerous living environment.
The SF Standard talked with some of the residents and shot compelling video from inside the Granada.
Monday, SF Standard editor-in-chief Jonathan Weber appeared on ABC7 News "Getting Answers," and shared details of this disturbing report with anchor Kristen Sze.
