SF Standard details elder abuse lawsuit filed by residents of SF's Granada Hotel

The SF Standard talked with some of the residents and shot compelling video from inside the Granada.
SF Standard details elder abuse lawsuit against Granada Hotel

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is excited to continue our partnership with the brand new San Francisco Standard. Part of Building A Better Bay Area is highlighting anyone who's working toward the same mission we have here at ABC7. The SF Standard's deep and insightful reporting on the city does just that.

This piece is a look at the new lawsuit filed by 21 long-term residents at the Granada Hotel, a single-room occupancy building that for years provided housing to a community of mostly seniors and people with disabilities. But after the city bought the property last year with money from the state program funding the purchase of hotels for homeless housing during the pandemic, those residents say their situation deteriorated.

They say pre-existing problems with cleanliness and upkeep worsened. They add that the rush to fill the hotel to meet state program requirements resulted in the lack of screening of new residents, resulting in a dangerous living environment.

Monday, SF Standard editor-in-chief Jonathan Weber appeared on ABC7 News "Getting Answers," and shared details of this disturbing report with anchor Kristen Sze.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

