Gov. Newsom's staff changes story on funding for 'personal' Mexico whale-watching trip, report says

Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2023 Mexico whale-watching trip was originally categorized as "personal," but now his staff says a nonprofit paid for it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our media partner, the San Francisco Standard, is digging into a "fishy" story involving Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Last year, Newsom took part in a whale-watching tour in Mexico that his staff had initially called a "personal trip."

But as the Standard reports in a new article, the governor's staff has since changed their story, and we're learning a nonprofit paid for the excursion.

Gabe Greschler, the Standard's politics reporter who wrote the article, joined ABC7 News to give more details.

