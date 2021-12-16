The San Francisco Standard

San Francisco Standard reporter discusses impact of SFUSD budget vote

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF Standard reporter discusses impact of SFUSD budget vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is excited to continue our partnership with the brand new San Francisco Standard.

Part of Building a Better Bay Area is highlighting anyone who's working toward the same mission we have here at ABC7. The SF Standard's deep and insightful reporting on the city does just that.

San Francisco Standard reporter Sarah Wright was on ABC7 News Getting Answers Wednesday after attending San Francisco Unified School District's budget meeting. The district faced the tough task of having to approve a budget for the coming year that addresses a projected $125 million deficit. Had it failed to provide an outline for the reductions, the district would have faced a state takeover.

RELATED: SFUSD proposes difficult spending cuts to avoid state takeover

Wright told ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze that the board voted 6-1 in favor of a staff budget proposal that cuts $50 million from schools and $40 million from headquarters staff. The remaining $35 million in cuts will be identified later. Board president Gabriela Lopez was the lone no vote, saying none of the cuts should have come from the classrooms. But the majority pointed out it's impossible to meet the amount that needed to be cut without touching the school sites.

The district now has more opportunities to make changes to the plan as it gets more information next month in Governor Newsom's budget about school funding. His May revision will also help clarify how deep the cuts will need to be.

Wright also discussed how SFUSD ended up in such a precarious financial predicament. School funding in California is tied to enrollment, and enrollment has dropped precipitously in San Francisco public schools during the pandemic. There are many factors, but critics say the district keeping schools closed for most of last year drove many families to leave.

RELATED: SFUSD looking to change placement process to help with declining enrollment

The district is also embroiled in other distractions including the renaming of schools, the changes and court battles over admissions at its high-achieving Lowell High School, and the upcoming recall election involving three board members.

Watch the full interview with Wright in the video player above for more on her work and the future of San Francisco schools.

See the San Francisco Standard's other original reporting here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscobudgetbuilding a better bay areathe san francisco standardschool fundingschoolschool budget
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE SAN FRANCISCO STANDARD
SF Standard reporter discusses work in Chinese community
Breaking down the race for SF's Assembly District 17
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News