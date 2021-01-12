jobs hiring

Chipotle looks to hire 15K new employees amid pandemic business boom

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chipotle announced on Monday that it will hire 15,000 new team members across the United States. The chain says it's benefiting from strong demand during the pandemic.

It will hold a Coast to Coast Career Day on Thursday.

You can reserve an interview spot in advance online here.

They ended 2020 with nearly 11,000 internal promotions, according to a Chipotle press release.

"More than 70% of Chipotle's general managers are a result of internal promotions, where crew members have advanced through the brand's established career path," the release said. "Additionally, Chipotle covered more than $13 million in college tuition costs and paid out over $40 million in bonuses and assistance pay for its restaurant employees last year."

Chipotle says it is also planning to open about 200 new restaurants.
