SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chipotle announced on Monday that it will hire 15,000 new team members across the United States. The chain says it's benefiting from strong demand during the pandemic.
It will hold a Coast to Coast Career Day on Thursday.
You can reserve an interview spot in advance online here.
RELATED: US economy lost 140,000 jobs in December and all of them were held by women
They ended 2020 with nearly 11,000 internal promotions, according to a Chipotle press release.
"More than 70% of Chipotle's general managers are a result of internal promotions, where crew members have advanced through the brand's established career path," the release said. "Additionally, Chipotle covered more than $13 million in college tuition costs and paid out over $40 million in bonuses and assistance pay for its restaurant employees last year."
Chipotle says it is also planning to open about 200 new restaurants.
Chipotle looks to hire 15K new employees amid pandemic business boom
JOBS HIRING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More