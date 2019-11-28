CHP credits alert system with helping them find missing Fairfield family

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An emergency alert system is being credited with helping authorities find a missing grandmother from Fairfield and their two children on Thursday.To help find the family, the California Highway Patrol activated the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system within a 2.5 mile radius of several license plate reader hits in the Pinole area.The Warning, Alert and Response Network (WARN) Act established WEA in 2008 and launched in 2012.Officials are encouraging everyone to activate these alerts on their cell phones.For iPhone, you can activate the alerts: go to settings, notifications, and scroll to the bottom and tap emergency alerts.