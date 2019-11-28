Society

CHP says missing Fairfield grandmother, 2 grandchildren found safe

Sandra Young is pictured with her grandchildren. (Fairfield Police Dept.)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP says that missing Fairfield grandmother Sandra Young, 75, and her two grandchildren have been found safe

Sandra Young, 75, was supposed to go to her sister's house in Vallejo on Monday with the kids, but they never showed up, according to the family.

The children are Katalyah Hill, 7, and Jayden Hill, 9. Young has been raising them since their parents died in a car crash several years ago.

Fairfield police say Young and the 2 kids were considered to be "at risk" given Young's medical condition.

The family says Young doesn't have a cellphone, which made it more difficult to track them.

"Thank you for your efforts today. Sandra and the two children have been found safe. This was only possible because of the amazing members in our communities who take an active role in helping to recover those in need," the CHP tweeted.
