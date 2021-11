SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Earthquakes held a retirement ceremony for MLS all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski The star announced his retirement to the crowd at PayPal Park after the Quakes match on Sunday.Wondolowski owns nearly every scoring record in MLS history - including the most goals with 171. He also played for team USA in the 2014 World Cup, was an MLS All-Star five times, and was the league's MVP in 2012.The Danville native played 17 seasons, including 14 with the Quakes.