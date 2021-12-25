christmas

8-year-old San Mateo boy battling cancer gets sweet surprise from Santa and friends

San Mateo boy battling cancer gets sweet surprise from Santa

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- An 8-year-old boy from the Peninsula got a special visit from Santa.

"Hello. Merry Christmas. Come and follow me."

That's young Alexander Papakostas being lured to his driveway for a big surprise party.

Alexander is battling stage three cancer.

So some good elves from the San Mateo and San Francisco police departments dressed up as Santa, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman to bring him some cheer.

They brought plenty of presents too.

"It's intense going through chemotherapy, blood draining needles, pain. You know, all the stuff cancer patients have to go through. So, if we can do everything we possibly can to bring him happiness as often as we can, that's what it's all about, " said Bobby Thomas, a family friend.

The party continued for a while in his front yard. Some neighbors even joined in.

The gifts were bought with donations from Alexander's family and friends.

