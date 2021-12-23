holiday lights

SF firefighters compete in firehouse holiday lights competition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters were given the challenge to decorate the city's firehouses and they have not disappointed.

Twelve of the city's 34 stations entered a decorating contest. The defending champion is Station 38 on California Street. A strong contender this year is the station on 25th street in the Mission - complete with a Santa, brightly colored lights, and fake snow.

The competition was a tradition in SF until it stopped in the early 1950s, but it was brought back last year to bring joy and light amid the pandemic.

There is $6,000 in prize money up for grabs that will go to charities of the winners' choice. First place wins $3,000, second wins $2,000 and $1,000 goes to third. The money comes from the firefighters' credit union.

