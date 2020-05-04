The perfect margarita and guacamole recipes to try on Cinco de Mayo

Even while sheltering in place, you can create a fun and festive night at home with tips from celebrity chef, Joanne Weir. She is a James-Beard award-winning cookbook author, international cooking teacher and renowned chef. Plus, Joanne is the chef and co-owner of Copita Tequileria y Comida in Sausalito.
In this video, Joanne shares recipes for two of the most popular items at her restaurant.
GUACAMOLE:
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados, mashed coarsely
- 1/4 cup red onion, minced
- 1/4 Serrano chile, seeded and minced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, leaves and stems
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice or to taste
- Kosher salt to taste
- Tortilla chips
Instructions:
- Combine all of the ingredients together in a bowl except for the tortilla chips and mix well.
- Serve with tortilla chips
- Serves 6 to 8
AWARD-WINNING COPITA MARGARITA
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces blanco tequila, 100% agave to 1/2 ounce agave nectar, depending upon the sweetness desired ounce water
- 1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 ice cube, 1 3/4-inch square
- 1 lime wheel, thinly sliced
Instructions:
Place the tequila, agave nectar, water, lime juice and plenty of ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 5 seconds or until you see the frost on the outside of the shaker. Place 1 ice cube in a highball glass. Strain the margarita into the glass and garnish with a lime wheel. Serves 1 very happy margarita lover.
If you want to try out the margaritas to-go at Copita, visit www.copitarestaurant.com or call 415-331-7400.
The "Co To Go" kit makes 15+ margaritas and includes chips and salsa. Copita is part of Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which helps promote the Bay Area restaurant community. To learn how GGRA is offering resources to restaurants during COVID-19, visit www.ggra.org.
You can find more recipes and learn about Joanne Weir at www.joanneweir.com.