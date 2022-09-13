Free 24/7 online tutoring for CA students; $254M grant to improve libraries, Gov. Newsom announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California students can now get free 24/7 online tutoring and homework help all because of a new initiative Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

The initiative also provides a $254 million grant to renovate public libraries across the state including libraries in the Bay Area.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Students can go to the state website or any of the state's public library websites, and get online tutoring or live help with homework any time of the day.

Students and parents will find a section where you can get in touch with a live one-on-one tutor.

Help is available in every K-12 subject.

The pilot program offers help in Math, Language Arts, and other core K-12 subjects in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog, Gov. Newsom said in the press release.

There's no age limit to who can use the service. Adult learners can also access writing assistance, citizenship resources and other tools, Gov. Newsom's office said.

The funding is part of the Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program. The money is going to renovate and improve library facilities in 172 cities across 34 counties.

Libraries in San Francisco, Oakland and Menlo Park are included.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live