San Francisco's Cliff House building may open new restaurant this year

The National Park Service opened up its formal leasing process Tuesday.
Those interested in opening a restaurant at the site have 120 days to submit a proposal.
The Park Service plans to pick an operator this summer.
The Cliff House restaurant shut down at the end of 2020after a 47-year run.
Two short term pop-up museums have been brought in by the National Park Service since then.
