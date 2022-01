San Francisco's Cliff House building may open new restaurant this year

EMBED >More News Videos San Francisco's historic Cliff House is now permanently closed after lease lapse involving the National Park Service.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears San Francisco's Cliff House building could reopen as a new restaurant later this year.The National Park Service opened up its formal leasing process Tuesday.Those interested in opening a restaurant at the site have 120 days to submit a proposal The Park Service plans to pick an operator this summer.The Cliff House restaurant shut down at the end of 2020 after a 47-year run.Two short term pop-up museums have been brought in by the National Park Service since then.