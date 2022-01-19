Business

San Francisco's Cliff House building may open new restaurant this year

EMBED <>More Videos

SF's Cliff House building may open new restaurant this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears San Francisco's Cliff House building could reopen as a new restaurant later this year.

The National Park Service opened up its formal leasing process Tuesday.

Those interested in opening a restaurant at the site have 120 days to submit a proposal.

RELATED: Everything inside San Francisco's iconic Cliff House is up for auction

The Park Service plans to pick an operator this summer.

The Cliff House restaurant shut down at the end of 2020after a 47-year run.

Two short term pop-up museums have been brought in by the National Park Service since then.

PHOTOS: Inside San Francisco's iconic Cliff House, now permanently closing its doors
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco's historic Cliff House is now permanently closed after lease lapse involving the National Park Service.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoeconomycoronavirus pandemicrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden holding press conference marking one year in office | LIVE
California's top cop to probe Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's Office
Some Bay Area residents encounter problems ordering COVID tests
Experts warn don't 'let guard down' as COVID cases decline
Victim of deadly NYC subway attack remembered in SF
SF's Castro Theatre to be transformed into live music venue
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Show More
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
CHP recovers $185,000 worth of stolen merchandise
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
Criminals smash 6 SJ storefronts in 90-min spree, police say
2 dead after San Jose collision involving 3 pedestrians: SJPD
More TOP STORIES News