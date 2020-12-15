San Francisco's iconic Cliff House is permanently closing its doors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's iconic Cliff House restaurant is permanently closed.If you believe only what you read, there will be service at San Francisco's World Famous Cliff House. But that can be deceiving. If you haven't heard, prepare for the rude reality of a locked door."That is a disgrace. What is wrong San Francisco?" said a passerby.Maybe National Park Service, for letting the lease lapse, leaving the family that ran this place for 47 years in limbo.The longtime proprietors blame the NPS for not choosing a long-term operator when their contract expired."We'll just put it this way. Somebody did not get their job done in a timely manner," said Mary Hountalas, a long-time franchisee.Hountalas and her husband first took the franchise in 1977, and it has been family operated ever since.Their son-in-law Ralph Burtin, the general manager, is now in charge of closing up the place. The pandemic, along with other factors, did them in."Well, it's sad. But it needs to be done," he said while packing things up on Monday.The sad part of this, there are so many memories of the Cliff House for Bay Area residents. What will come of it? The National Park Service won't say."We, too are disappointed by the temporary disruption of services," the NPS said in part on Monday. "We do not have any further information to provide at this time.""I just think they are in a disconnect locally and regionally," said Hountalas. "They don't know what's going on."The Cliff House began as a roadside attraction in 1863 and changed with time. It even burned down shortly after the 1906 earthquake. It has witnessed shipwrecks and glamour. The 130 pictures on the walls testify to a century's worth of who's who for whom The Cliff House was a place to be. They are all signed and autographed.Now, they're just more interesting relics in its symmetry of disassembly. The family might put everything in storage, or auction it off."I hate to see it end like this, but this is the way it's probably gonna go," said Hountalas.The past 47 years- another footnote in the history of this grand, iconic structure.