SF's Cliff House restaurant likely returning this spring, according to report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's famous Cliff House building could be home to a restaurant once again, possibly by this spring, according to a report.The National Park Service, which owns the property, is looking for another restaurant to move in, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution for the NPS to immediately make use of the space while it searches for a long-term tenant.The 157-year-old restaurant closed earlier this year . The previous owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas, say the closure was caused by delays from the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract. The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018, and the restaurant had been operating since then under a series of short-term contracts. The Hountalas added that the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the problems. There were 180 employees who lost their jobs.The Cliff House ended in-house dining in March and after 10 weeks of offering only takeout service, the restaurant shut down to diners. The operators said they attempted to try takeout-only service in early June, but after 10 weeks of that, closed down completely in mid-July, saying the restaurant was losing too much money as a takeout-only operation.