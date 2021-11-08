Health & Fitness

70% of Americans experiencing climate change anxiety and depression, survey finds

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

70% of Americans experiencing climate change anxiety: Survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new survey from Yale shows that 70% of Americans are now very or somewhat worried about global warming as more and more of them show signs of anxiety or depression as a result of that worry.

Noah Oderberg is a psychologist working in Oakland. He says "You may have heard of PTSD- post traumatic stress disorder. A psychiatrist came up with pre-PTSD because it's not a trauma that's already occurred. It's a fear of a future trauma so it's this new idea. And it involves anxiety and depression."

He's seeing more and more people bringing up the subject of global warming in therapy citing feelings of sadness and despair. He says in California the wildfires and smoke are a trigger. The stakes are high.

RELATED: LED lights, unplug devices, food donations: Ways you can help fight climate change at home

Oderberg said "50% said they were planning to have fewer children and one of the reasons stated was their fear around climate change. It's very new and the field of psychology is not prepared for it."

Some therapists are connecting on the website Climate Psychology Alliance. The new field is often dubbed climate anxiety, climate grief or eco-anxiety. Climate-aware psychologists are pushing for new training, new education for clinicians.

Virginia Reinhart is with the Sierra Club. She said "Anxiety and fear is kind of a rational response. We know if we're going to solve this crisis we need to get beyond that and get engaged. And I think engagement is the best antidote."

Others suggest reconnecting with nature in the present by going or even imagining going to the woods or the beach to see the positive in the environment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoenvironmentbuilding a better bay areadepressionmental wellnessu.s. & worldglobal warmingmental healthclimate change
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News