Close call for animal rights protester after neck chained, pinned to duck slaughter line in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials now say approximately 80 protesters attempting to stop operations at a duck farm in Petaluma were arrested on Monday.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Department, with help from several nearby police departments, arrested members of Direct Action Everywhere (DXE), after they trespassed onto Reichardt Duck Farm.

RELATED: I-Team: Petaluma duck farm investigated for animal cruelty

According to a press release by the Sonoma County District Attorney, two to three hundred protesters were bused to the farm that morning and illegally entered the farm grounds.

A smaller group headed for the processing line where they stopped a conveyor belt, removed the ducks and used bike locks to attach themselves to the conveyer belt.

Unfortunately, the belt was switched back on by someone and it moved as protesters were still attached.

In the handout video provided by animal rights group Condition One, protesters scream for the belt to be stopped.

One man can be seen, his face turning red seemingly struggling to breathe, in distress.

RELATED: Animal rights activist says he was almost killed while protesting at a Petaluma duck farm

Before being released from the bike lock the man confirms he is fine and eventually is able to walk away.

The group then left the slaughter line and headed to an entrance where other protesters -- some holding ducks -- had chained themselves together to keep anyone from entering the facility.

Dozens of police in riot gear eventually arrived to place them under arrest without further incident.

The duck farm had been raided by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department in 2014 while investigating complaints of animal abuse and neglect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumaprotestduckanimalanimal newsanimal rightspolicetrespassing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News