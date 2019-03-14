Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Bruce and Davina Isackson

EMBED <>More Videos

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in Operation Varsity Blues, the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

According to the complaint, Hillsborough residents Bruce and Davina Isackson paid more than $600,000 for their three children to control the testing environment and get into schools.

They also reportedly took a tax write off for bribes paid (page 114) and were worried about the potential press that could come from a scandal, discussing "the embarrassment to everyone in the communities."

This undated image shows Bruce Isackson.

This undated image shows Bruce Isackson.



Bruce was reportedly worried news of a scandal surrounding the college admissions cheating scam would hit the press and be the "front page story," discussing the embarrassment to everyone in the communities."

Bruce is the president of WP Investments, a commercial real estate investment and development company based in Woodside. The company's website says he "graduated from UCLA in 1980, then joined Cushman and Wakefield, where he specialized in the leasing and sales of industrial properties. During his twelve years at Cushman, Mr. Isackson was consistently among the firm's top producers on a nationwide basis."



They've been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.

READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE (PAGES 107-118)

Bruce and Davina each have a $2 million unsecured bond. Bruce appeared Tuesday in San Francisco. Both are expected to appear again March 29 in Boston.

It's unclear whether or not Davina has been arrested or appeared initially yet.




RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam

Get the latest stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscopalo altoathertonhillsboroughmenlo parkstanford universitycheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Ringleader in college scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Gregory and Amy Colburn
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Todd and Diane Blake
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Agustin Huneeus Jr.
TOP STORIES
Shooting between deputy, suspects reported in San Leandro
'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father speaking out
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Show More
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
More TOP STORIES News