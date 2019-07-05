Community & Events

4th of July revelers urged to stay away from Treasure Island by fire officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Fire Department is urging people heading into the city to watch Thursday night's fireworks show to stay away from Treasure Island.

Officials say parking on the Island is extremely limited due to construction.

Instead, visitors are encouraged to watch fireworks from the Port of San Francisco and along The Embarcadero.
