Actor Danny Glover joins hundreds of Kaiser Permanente workers at Labor Day rally in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Danny Glover is filling in for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to lend support to a labor protest by Kaiser Permanente employees.The protest started at Mosswood Park in Oakland at 10 a.m.Kaiser workers say the company engages in unfair labor practices, which Kaiser denies.Hundreds of employees engaged in civil disobedience by blocking an intersection near the Kaiser Medical Center in Oakland."The big message for today is Kaiser has lost their way," radiologic technician Sonya Smith said. "They lost their way in providing quality healthcare for our families and our community."Smith is part of the union that presents thousands of hospital employees.The union says that Kaiser has made $5 billion the first two quarters of this year alone, but isn't paying its worker livable wages.Along with the demand for better wages, the union also wants safe staffing levels and to "restore a true worker-management relationship."More than 80,000 Kaiser employees plan to go on strike next month if their demands are not met.