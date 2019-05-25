Pride flags raised in Emeryville amid flag dispute in Dublin

EMERYVILLE , Calif. (KGO) -- Emeryville Councilmember John Bauters is hosting a solidarity flag raising event in Emeryville on June 8 in support of the LGBT members from the Dublin community after Dublin voted to not fly the Pride flag over City Hall.
Bauters speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about the event and how he hopes to bring everyone together.
