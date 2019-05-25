Community & Events

Pride flags raised in Emeryville amid flag dispute in Dublin

By and
EMERYVILLE , Calif. (KGO) -- Emeryville Councilmember John Bauters is hosting a solidarity flag raising event in Emeryville on June 8 in support of the LGBT members from the Dublin community after Dublin voted to not fly the Pride flag over City Hall.

Bauters speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about the event and how he hopes to bring everyone together.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsemeryvilledublingaylgbtqlgbtq pridegay rightslgbtflags
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News