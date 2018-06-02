San Francisco celebrated singer Tony Bennett Saturday by re-naming part of a street in his honor.A stuntman disguised as Bennett rappelled down The Fairmont Hotel to get the party started. Moments later, Bennett himself took the stage.Bennett first performed his iconic hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" at the Fairmont in 1961.The block of Mason Street in front of the Fairmont is now known as "Tony Bennett Way.""This is a day I'll never forget. It's so beautiful. The sun is out and it's San Francisco at its best right now. Thank you for being so wonderful to me," Bennett said.The 91-year-old then helped unveil an official city street sign bearing his name. And, a chorus also sang "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."