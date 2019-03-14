Silicon Valley is getting a landmark and you could design it

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- New York City has the statue of Liberty, Seattle has the Space Needle, but in Silicon Valley, there's no landmark representing the area that's become the tech capital of the world.That's all set to change by 2021 and you could play a role in the design process."Many of the greatest objects in the world were designed as a result of ideas competitions." Steve Borkenhagen, the executive director of the San Jose Light Tower Corporation, said. "That would include San Francisco City Hall and the Eiffel Tower."The corporation will kick off a worldwide ideas competition next month. The San Jose City Council unanimously accepted the proposal Tuesday night.The contest is calling on anyone who can create a landmark and design that will bring new life to Arena Green Park. Additional details will be released in April, but the San Jose Light Tower Corporation has already raised $1 million for the project.Over time, Arena Green Park has become an eye sore that sits in the flight path of San Jose's airport. The formal name for the project is Urban Confluence Silicon Valley.ABC7 News found several San Jose residents on Wednesday who were willing to draw out their ideas for the landmark. Many appeared to be happy about the opportunity to get involved."There's millions of pounds of plastic and trash that come into the Bay each year in runoff areas," Wyatt Goosite said. "So if we could maybe source some of that from this local runoff and maybe use some of that in the architecture.""I like SJ Made," Hannah Davidson said.According to the Urban Confluence Silicon Valley team, the chosen landmark design will respect the environment, including the riparian corridor.A panel of local and international judges will select three finalists from the entries. A public comment period will be held after the finalists further develop their proposal. A final design will be selected by the fall of 2019.