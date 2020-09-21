Stolen Adelita Cocina was more than a food truck - it was a dream

We spoke with owners, Francisco and Juana Ayala. They haven't worked since Sept. 13, when their food truck was hitched up in late hours and stolen away.
They operated from the parking area of a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Berryessa Road and North Capitol in East San Jose. The couple launched their business in 2015.
Aside from being devastated about their loss of income (with two teens at home ages 16 and 17), they were saddened for not being able to serve the community: "Nuestros clientes están tristes," they expressed their clientele was saddened, but so were they for not being able to cook for them.
Their son, Michael Ayala, currently living in Portland, Oregon, started a GoFundMe from a distance: Help Replace Adelita's Stolen Taco Truck.
Adelita Cocina is on Door Dash for orders, which are on hold until this is resolved.
Report any tips online to San Jose Police Department Anonymous Tip Line or by calling (408) 947-STOP (7867).