WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home' hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Glenn Close, Jordin Sparks and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year's AIDS Walk San Francisco is coming to you virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"AIDS Walk: Live at Home" kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m.on ABC7 and will be streamed live online here.

ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for more than 20 years.

The star-studded lineup will include Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mayor London Breed, Glenn Close, Jordin Sparks, Bette Midler, Alan Cumming, Gloria Estefan, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Matt Bomer, Alex Newell, Elvis Duran, plus stars from "Queer Eye" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" and more.

There is still time to register and raise funds! Visit sf.aidswalk.net or call 415-615-WALK.

This event benefits PRC and other Bay Area HIV/AIDS service organizations. Brett Andrews, CEO of PRC, appeared on Midday Live with real talk about the community during the pandemic, lessons learned and encouragement.

Andrews also mentioned celebrating "the work, not only that we've done to raise money this past year, but over the last 40 years of the community coming together around HIV, and now so many other issues."

To join the conversation on social:

  • Facebook - @aidswalksf

  • Twitter - @aidswalksf

  • Instagram - @aidswalksf

  • Hashtags - #AIDSWalkSF
