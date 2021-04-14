Golden State Warriors

Warriors, Chase Center introduce fan health and safety protocols for 1st game back on April 23

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Warriors, Chase Center introduce new fan protocols

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chase Center is getting ready to welcome back fans for Golden State Warriors games on April 23.

It will be the first indoor sporting event in the Bay Area since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But, as always, there will be new protocols in place to make sure it is done safely.

On April 23 against the Denver Nuggets, fans will be able to witness their favorite team live on Warriors Ground in a safe-manner thanks to the work done by the team and the Chase Center itself.

RELATED: 'I'm excited': Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events, concerts, sports, theater by April 15



"It's been 407 days since we've heard the roar of the crowd cheering for Steph making a three-pointer," Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone said. "We've spent 407 days really refining and redesigning our processes so that we can create a safe environment for the guests. We want them to come and feel like they are in a safe environment."

The Chase Center and Warriors say they have gone above and beyond state guidelines to ensure the safety of all fans.

The first step to get through the doors will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Fully vaccinated fans can sit in a vaccinated section of the building with pods of four.

Fans who are not yet vaccinated and purchased a ticket more than seven days in advance will receive an at-home test to take themselves.

A partnership between the Chase Center, Warriors, Lucira Health and CLEAR makes it possible for fans to take their own tests and display results on their phone to safely and securely check-in to the game.

Once inside, air ventilation systems, contactless food and drink ordering and cleaning protocols will make for the safest experience.

RELATED: Stephen Curry tops Wilt Chamberlain as Golden State Warriors' all-time scoring leader, then caps night by dropping 53 in win

The Warriors + Chase Center app is the one-stop shop for all the needs of fans.

On the app, you can order tickets, purchase gear and get food and drinks.

But don't expect to enjoy the snacks in your seat.

One major difference that fans that have been to an outdoor sporting event may notice: there will be no eating or drinking inside the bowl and masks will be required at all times.

Each of the safety protocols at the Chase Center have been carefully considered by a team of experts to create a safe way for fans to enjoy their team live again.

"It is in the Warriors' DNA to do everything to the highest standard possible and COVID response is no different," Stone said. "That's why we have been laser-focused and have worked a tireless number of hours to redesign and reimagine the experience."

Warriors President and CEO Rick Welts said he witnessed Steph Curry becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in front of an empty arena when the media visited the Chase Center on April 13.



Soon, history can be made again with Dub Nation back in attendance.

"I can't wait to get people back in the building so moments like that get shared in-person and become lifetime memories," Welts said.

RELATED: Warriors President Rick Welts to retire at end of 2020-21 season

For more of the safety protocols to expect while at the Chase Center, you can check out their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscohealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusnbagolden state warriorschase centerreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Warriors President Rick Welts to retire at end of season
Stephen Curry tops Wilt Chamberlain as Golden State Warriors' all-time scoring leader, then caps night by dropping 53 in win
Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga dealing with strained patel...
Fans back to see Warriors at full capacity for 1st time in 575 days
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News