'I'm excited': Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events, concerts, sports, theater by April 15

Ready to go back inside? @CAPublicHealth releases guidelines for indoor events-theater, concerts, sports. Proof of Vax or negative Covid test REQUIRED for entry. Story @ 11pm. pic.twitter.com/2KbmKMTgr1 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 3, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big step forward for reopening California. State health officials announced Friday that indoor events like concerts, sporting events and live theater can reopen as early as April 15.Counties will still need to approve the guidelines. It comes as more Californians are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 rates are dropping.Live concerts indoors- remember those? They could be back entertaining Bay Area fans by April 15. The state is giving the green light.Live indoor theater performances can also resume with capacity limits, Cristhian Ayvar has been waiting a long time."I'm excited, I was scared they all shut down, I'm an avid theater goer and music lover," said Ayvar.The Bay Area Theater scene has been shuttered for more than a year."It's great news the performing arts are now being identified in reopening tiers, so promising," said A.C.T. Executive Director, Jennifer Bielstein.Even the Warriors could get the OK to welcome dubs fans back to the Chase Center, with capacity limits."Our job is to sit down with the county and make sure we have everything we need to welcome fans back to Chase Center very soon," said Warriors President Rick Welts.If you want to take in a game, a show or a concert there are requirements for going inside.State health guidelines will require people attending indoor events to show proof of full vaccination or a negative covid test. a county's tier level will determine how many people are allowed inside.With approval from the Department of public health, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted, the Warriors could welcome fans back on April 23 for the home game vs. the Nuggets.Restaurants near the Chase Center say the return of fans will be a game changer."We'll have more foot traffic and we can hire more staff, just a lot more fun," said Dumpling Time manager Ramalah Labang.