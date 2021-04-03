Reopening California

'I'm excited': Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events, concerts, sports, theater by April 15

If you want to take in a game, a show or a concert there's requirements for going inside.
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A big step forward for reopening California. State health officials announced Friday that indoor events like concerts, sporting events and live theater can reopen as early as April 15.

Counties will still need to approve the guidelines. It comes as more Californians are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 rates are dropping.

Live concerts indoors- remember those? They could be back entertaining Bay Area fans by April 15. The state is giving the green light.

Live indoor theater performances can also resume with capacity limits, Cristhian Ayvar has been waiting a long time.



RELATED: California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances, other private gatherings starting April 15

"I'm excited, I was scared they all shut down, I'm an avid theater goer and music lover," said Ayvar.

The Bay Area Theater scene has been shuttered for more than a year.

"It's great news the performing arts are now being identified in reopening tiers, so promising," said A.C.T. Executive Director, Jennifer Bielstein.

RELATED: 'Totally awesome!' Excitement builds as SF museums, gyms given OK to open indoors

Even the Warriors could get the OK to welcome dubs fans back to the Chase Center, with capacity limits.

"Our job is to sit down with the county and make sure we have everything we need to welcome fans back to Chase Center very soon," said Warriors President Rick Welts.

If you want to take in a game, a show or a concert there are requirements for going inside.

RELATED: South Bay bars and businesses ready for expected move to orange tier

State health guidelines will require people attending indoor events to show proof of full vaccination or a negative covid test. a county's tier level will determine how many people are allowed inside.

With approval from the Department of public health, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted, the Warriors could welcome fans back on April 23 for the home game vs. the Nuggets.

Restaurants near the Chase Center say the return of fans will be a game changer.

"We'll have more foot traffic and we can hire more staff, just a lot more fun," said Dumpling Time manager Ramalah Labang.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocaliforniaconcertlive musiccoronavirus californiacoronavirustheaterreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
Here's how SF is ensuring vaccines reach underserved communities
Santa Clara Co. officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground
Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
COVID-19 updates: Nearly 4,900 new cases reported in CA
Chauvin's trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed
Show More
Bidens use Easter message to promote COVID-19 vaccinations
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Seeking Solace: Do healing crystals work? Experts weigh in
Bus carrying unaccompanied migrant girls arrives at Houston shelter
More TOP STORIES News