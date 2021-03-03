'Totally awesome!' Excitement builds as SF museums, gyms given OK to open indoors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10383359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted Tuesday to the news that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is lifting all mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With San Francisco now in the red tier, restaurants aren't the only locations to open indoors. Museums and gyms are able to open as well.San Francisco's de Young Museum is empty of people now, but come Thursday it will be a different story. At that time season ticket holders will be able to go inside, then the general public on Saturday."Being in person is a completely different experience it's somewhat spiritual so it's really lovely to be back," says Shaquille Heath of the de Young Museum.The red tier allows locations like the de Young to open at 25 percent capacity. The California Academy of Sciences across the street has announced they won't open for another two weeks. The de Young though has timely exhibits with a Calder-Picasso exhibit making it's U.S. debut and the Frida Khalo exhibit there as well. Those at the museum say their location is spacious, properly ventilated, and safe."Things are no touch so you don't have to worry about that and most of the time people aren't really chatting it up in the galleries so you don't have to worry about that as well," said Heath.San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city's move into the red tier Tuesday saying numbers are improving and vaccinations happening."As of today, over 22 percent of San Franciscans over the age of 16 have been vaccinated," said Mayor Breed.Those walking through Golden Gate Park were excited to hear of the move into the red tier."I think we're ready," said San Francisco's Fabiola Lara. Juan Mendoza echoed those thoughts saying, "It's awesome, totally awesome, finally get out with the family."San Francisco Gyms will now be open for indoor use at 10 percent capacity and while that doesn't sound like much, it is for small gym owners like Rory Cox of YuBalance who says it has been a struggle just paying rent."You have no idea the pressure and the intense year that we have all been through in the small business community," says Cox who went on to say, "any inch in the right direction of being open a little bit more, it's inexplicable how good it feels!"