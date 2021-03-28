Combination of nice weather, decreasing COVID-19 cases draws large crowds to SF

From The Embarcadero, Ocean Beach, Dolores Park and the Richmond District, crowds of people had the same idea. Today was time to leave the house.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
For 15-year-old Karen Martinez it felt like a special occasion.
"It's like a holiday pretty much because we haven't gotten out of the car. It was mostly driving around the city," said Martinez.
For the past year, the Martinez family has been driving around the city to catch of glimpse of normalcy. Today they got out of the car at their favorite place, the beach.
"Probably going to touch the sand and the water at the beach. I haven't done that in a year," said Martinez.
VIDEO: SF's journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
Also, another first this weekend, friends gathering in person.
"Actually, she and I haven't for the last year and a half," said Oakland Resident, Cassie Green.
Elliot Johnson saw the weather in the 70's and COVID-19 cases going down, so he took out his roller blades after two year of not skating. This weekend he felt safe.
"Well in already vaccinated. So I'm good!" said Johnson.
RELATED: Pop-up site brings hope to SF's least vaccinated neighborhood, Treasure Island
According to the San Francisco department of Public Health, 43 percent of San Franciscans have been vaccinated at least with the first shot and coronavirus cases are going down. San Francisco County is currently in the orange tier.
"Everyone I know who is over 65 has had both shots," said Dan Henry, San Francisco resident. Henry added that he has no plans to remove his mask anytime soon. He is still being careful.
All those factors are good for business. Adam Bergeron, owner of Richmond's Balboa Theater is feeling hopeful as his parklet for outdoor movies filled up.
"In the last 10 days it's really began to ramp up and this weekend specially," said Bergeron.
Now, going back to the Martinez family the finally got to touch the sand after a year of hoping for this moment.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
