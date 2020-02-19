Coronavirus: Dad reunites with son after quarantine ends at Travis Air Force Base

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 180 people who recently returned from Wuhan, China completed their 14-day-quarantine at Travis Air Force Base.
Some of them arrived at SFO to meet with their families and loved ones.
"As a dad, for those of you that are you know, I was pretty nervous when I couldn't do anything to help him all those day. How do you feel seen him now? Seeing him is great, I'm happy," said Dave DeLawyer.
DeLawyer flew from Minnesota to greet his son, Tanner DeLawyer who was among the 180 people who returned from Wuhan. DeLawyer completed his 14-day-quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and was free to go.
With the CDC notice in hand, DeLawyer said, "Yes, it let me out of the quarantine, so in that sense, it is a letter of freedom."
San Bernardino resident, Jeffrey Ho is also getting ready to leave the quarantine area at Travis Airforce Base, but his heart is back in China. He had to leave his wife and 1-year-old daughter back there because they were concerned about getting infected on their way to the U.S.
"I guess whenever the quarantine that China has is lifted and quarantine requirements are lifted in the U.S. when that happens then they can come back," said Ho.
At the Lackland Airforce Base in Texas, Novato resident Rick Saber and his wife are just starting their two weeks of quarantine.
They were part of the group who was previously quarantined inside the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.
"We got to the airport and we were slowly loaded onto two giant Kallita air cargo planes 747-400's for the flight back. Inside was anything but what you would expect from a passenger jet," said Saber.
While some families reunite at SFO, airport officials met Tuesday morning to speak about the reduced revenue they're facing with no more non-stop flights between SFO and mainland China during the outbreak.
"We estimate that about $2.1 million and that's from now until the end of March," said SFO's spokesperson Doug Yakel.
