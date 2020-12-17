What is 'vaccine nationalism?' Experts explain threat to fair distribution of COVID-19 shots

An international vaccine alliance is now sounding the alarm about projected shortages in at least 70 countries, where fewer than one in ten people might be able to receive the shot in the foreseeable future. A potential lingering crisis, that won't recognize borders.
"This is a highly transmissible virus. We don't and can't live in a cocoon and think that protecting ourselves will serve us well in the end," says Stanford immunology expert Dr. David Relman, M.D.
Dr. Relman says the race by individual countries to secure as much vaccine stock as they can has triggered the label, vaccine nationalism.
RELATED: Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in as 1st batch of doses heads to California
"A situation where nations are likely going to turn to protecting their own and in doing so tend to grab the resources that are available," Dr. Relman explains.
And evidence suggests the stage is already set.
According the People's Vaccine Alliance, which includes groups like Amnesty International, and England's OXFAM, the wealthiest countries have bought up more than half of the most promising vaccines, for a fraction of the worlds' population.
During his recent Vaccine Summit, President Donald Trump also threatened to use emergency laws to keep supplies from American companies in the U.S. If there's a shortage.
RELATED: East Bay dry ice company ready to transport COVID-19 vaccines, but will there be enough?
"If for any reason we have any problems, we will be instituting the defense production act," the president said.
VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
The President's stance follows his decision earlier this year to withdraw the U.S. From the World Health Organization. The U.S. is also one of the major countries not participating in an effort known as COVAX, to ensure the distribution of vaccines to impoverished or developing nations.
RELATED: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know
UCSF infectious disease expert Doctor Monica Gandhi believes the position is short sighted.
"It's incredibly important for the United States to rejoin the World Health Organization, and rejoin organizations that help equitable distribution of vaccines. Actually none of us is safe until everyone is safe," Dr. Gandhi points out.
At least one vaccine maker, Oxford-Astrazeneca has pledged to make more than half of its products available to developing countries on a not-for-profit basis. Still other advocates have called on all manufacturers to suspend their patents and allow the vaccines to be produced worldwide.
Still, as the first doses roll out, many may be watching for signs from the incoming Biden administration, on the future of America's traditional leadership role in world health.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic