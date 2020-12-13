building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A COVID-19 vaccine is on the way - but what's next? When and how will the Bay Area respond? Our dedicated Vaccine Team will bring you the stories and information you're looking for.

As part of our effort to Build a Better Bay Area, ABC7 is spending a week finding out just where we are in the fight against COVID-19 and hosting a virtual town hall where experts answer the questions you're asking.

Check out "Vaccine Watch" all this week on ABC7 News and anywhere you stream.

Vaccine Watch Stories:

WATCH: 'The Race for a Vaccine'
The world is in the race for a vaccine and we are spending a week looking at where we are and talking to experts about what's happening now and what's next.



RELATED VACCINE STORIES & VIDEOS:
  • When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st

  • LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC

  • When and where? How COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US

  • 1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects

  • Which health care workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Newsom has a plan

  • 'No walk in the park': CDC says some may get flu-like side effects from COVID-19 vaccine

  • Q&A: Pfizer weighs in on when, how many COVID-19 vaccine doses could be distributed throughout US

  • Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout

  • The delicate balancing act between vaccinating vulnerable groups, educating them on safety

  • Take an inside look at Johnson & Johnson's Bay Area COVID-19 vaccine trial

  • While COVID-19 vaccine distribution is 1 concern, UCSF doctor is also very worried about misinformation

  • Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?


    Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
    First CA nurse to get vaccine shares her experience
    COVID-19 vaccine side effects from various companies explained
    COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed, what now?
