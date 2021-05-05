Clobbering COVID-19: How Menlo Park woman's pandemic piñatas became a smash hit

She's a full-time nurse at Stanford Hospital, and is now spending any free moment constructing giant germs, modeled after COVID-19.
Necessary materials include corrugated cardboard, textured crepe paper and time.
RELATED: East Bay teen turns her pandemic hobby into a blooming business
"Each one, start to finish, takes me about a week," McCarthy told ABC7 News. "Because it's many, many steps that require drying in-between each step."
Headquarters is her home kitchen.
McCarthy said her creativity comes from her time as cake decorator. She also said her family celebrated many milestones with celebratory piñatas.
She went through a half-dozen prototypes before settling for the current design.
"Some looked great, but took forever to make. So I knew I wouldn't be able to scale it up," she said about the discovery process. "Others were just far too labor intensive. Others just didn't look right."
VIDEO: 100-year-old who beat COVID-19 sees family for first time in a year
The news of vaccines inspired her to start the piñata project. She also works directly with COVID-19 patients and understands people may be searching for an outlet after an awful year.
"It's been emotionally draining, physically draining, intellectually draining," she shared. "I hope no one has to go through this ever again."
Putting together the piñatas offers a welcome distraction. As cases drop across the U.S. McCarthy is introducing a tangible take on pummeling the pandemic.
"This is a huge deal and I want everyone to just enjoy smashing COVID," she said.
"It's gonna take more than one piñata to get over this one," Dr. Thomas Plante joked.
RELATED: Bay Area nonprofit music school keeps the beat going amid pandemic
Dr. Plante is a professor of psychology at Santa Clara University. He said there is quite a bit of research pointing to this type of release. Studies found "letting things out" provides at the very least, a brief moment of relief.
"Still get the vaccination, as the public health people would say," Plante shared. "But certainly, it's a fun thing to do. And you know, we need all the fun we can get during this awful pandemic time."
McCarthy admitted she has yet to take a whack at one of her piñatas. Although, she knows just the perfect time.
"When this is over, I want some way to celebrate it," she shared.
McCarthy said she's already sold a couple dozen piñatas. Her "biggest fan" has already purchased five.
She plans to send one to the country's leading expert on contagious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"Fauci is, top of my list, getting one. He is my hero, and I just want to say thanks to him," McCarthy told ABC7 News.
Each piñata costs $40. If you're interested, McCarthy invites you to text her at 650-328-2083.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic