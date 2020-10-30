WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives COVID-19 update

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
San Francisco is in the most lenient of the state's reopening tiers, "yellow." It's the only urban area in California to achieve that status.
That being said, San Francisco hasn't gone full steam ahead yet on reopening all that it's allowed to. The city has reopened gyms, indoor restaurants and movie theaters in recent weeks, but is keeping everything at a relatively low capacity.
And while schools are allowed to reopen in the city, San Francisco Unified School District hasn't reached an agreement that allows it to move forward with reopening for in-person instruction.
Last week San Francisco allowed some non-essential office buildings to reopen and bring workers back in after seven months of working remotely.
Next up on the city's reopening plan are indoor pools and some family entertainment centers, like bowling alleys.
