San Francisco's outdoor dining program 'shared spaces' set to expire Dec. 31

Over 2,000 San Francisco businesses will be directly impacted unless city officials extend the outdoor dining program created for business to reopen during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID had to happen for an experience like this so it's been wonderful. It's awesome. We've been saying to each other it feels like we are in Europe" said San Francisco resident, David Mysona.
Kat Anderson and her business partner invested over $5,000 to build the dining platform that takes two parking spaces.
"Hanging on until the end of the year that's what we are hearing. If we just make it until 2021. For small spaces like ours is helping us flourish," said Anderson.
RELATED: San Francisco to give $1.6 million in grants to help small businesses stay afloat
That is what they say is keeping their doors open during the pandemic even though now they can technically open for indoors dining with 25% capacity.
"We need a little more uptick in the business to pay for that because we still have to pay for staff and all of our food and it's definitely an investment. We need it to last longer than December or we won't break even," said Anderson.
Sharky Laguna, President of San Francisco's Small Business Commission says 80% of business owners want to make this outdoor option permanent even after Dec. 31.
"There are also commercial corridors in neighborhoods that don't have that kind of foot traffic and so I would like to give them an incentive to help create community in their neighborhood and to do that we need a longer program," said Laguna.
RELATED: 1 woman pronounced brain dead, 1 in critical condition after outdoor dining crash at San Jose mall
San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says he will propose a two year extension to the program but safety will be imperative.
"There are a lot of issues to work out. There are safety issues, there are financial issues for the city that the parklets are displacing parking which bring revenue to the city and parking that some business rely on and need," said Mandelman.
Another option they are also considering is to block off some streets for safety and help business recover.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic