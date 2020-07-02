Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Bay Area: San Francisco hospitals prepare for possible surge in COVID-19 cases

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UCSF hospitals are seeing more people with COVID-19 symptoms in the emergency room and with a rising trend of hospitalizations across the Bay Area, doctors are worried.

"We really need to be prepared to ramp back up quickly to the pre-COVID levels, so it is a concern," says Dr. Mary Raven, chief of UCSF's Department of Emergency Medicine.

They are now seeing about 20 patients show up daily with COVID-19 symptoms, while San Francisco-wide numbers of in-hospital patients have also been steadily increasing. ABC7 News analysis of hospitalization rates, show an increase in all nine Bay Area counties.



While hospitals prepared in March for the possibility of a surge that never came, they are having to stay alert, again.

"The notion of hospitalizations are not quite as scary as it was in March but we really do not want to have our hospitals overrun with patients with COVID," said Dr. Robert Wachter, chair at UCSF's Department of Medicine.

RELATED: 'Things have gotten out of hand': Bay Area counties see spike in hospitalization rates, doctors worry about COVID-19 surge

Wachter says he's looked at hospitalization rates in the Bay Area and believes if the trends continue, there's a real possibility that hospitals could become overrun.

"This one feels like an unforced error," said Wachter of the rise in numbers.

Dr. Raven says UCSF hospitals are still prepared from the height of the crisis and will continue to be ready to respond.

"We will be ready if a surge does come, we were prepared even pre-COVID to increase our day to day staffing," she said.

RELATED: 'Our luck ran out': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in California's fight against COVID-19

In addition, a 53-bed unit at Mt. Zion and a 30+ bed unit at UCSF on Parnassus are still available for use. Tents that were first erected in March outside her emergency rooms are also still equipped to handle possible COVID-19 cases.

"As soon as a surge hits, we will most likely convert those structures into units where we can care for respiratory functions," added Dr. Raven.

RELATED: What needs to happen to get California back on track? UCSF doctor explains

However, she is worried that there are not a lot of ICU beds to spare. Her advice, trust that hospitals are prepared but stay out of them.

"We see in real-time people without masks and putting their guard down a little bit, everyone needs to maintain mask use, social distancing and handwashing."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus deathsbay areabuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemichospitalsucsfcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'Miracle is over': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in CA
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Monterey to issue $100 face mask citations, closes beaches for 4th of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, authorities say
Monterey to issue $100 face mask citations, closes beaches for 4th of July
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
Contra Costa Co. authorities urge public to lay off fireworks July 4th weekend
Pool testing could aid COVID-19 fight
Show More
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Health experts slam US deal for large supply of coronavirus drug
COVID-19 infects nearly half of residents at Hayward healthcare facility
Richmond orders removal of Confederate statues on city land
More TOP STORIES News