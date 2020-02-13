Coronavirus

2nd confirmed coronavirus case found in San Diego evacuee, CDC says

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KGO) -- The second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

The person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California last week, the CDC said.

The patient was in isolation at a San Diego hospital, UC San Diego Health confirmed.

RELATED: Confirmed coronavirus case found in San Diego evacuee, health officials say

Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn't been tested for coronavirus. She was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

She was expected to make a full recovery.

The two patients "arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities; there are no epidemiologic links between them," a CDC statement said.

RELATED: Bay Area native living in Wuhan describes city as 'absolute ghost town,' says 'we avoid everyone'

A third person whose test results are pending also is hospitalized in isolation.

"We want to reassure our patients, their loved ones and the community at large that there is no exposure risk at any UC San Diego Health hospitals or clinics," the health system said in a statement.

Hundreds of people, including U.S. State Department employees and their families, have arrived at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska aboard chartered flights from Wuhan, a city of 11 million that is the epicenter for the virus. The only confirmed evacuee cases were at Miramar, where about 200 people are being held under quarantine until all are cleared.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people overseas but only 14 cases have been confirmed in the United States

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan diegohealthcdcevacuationillnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News