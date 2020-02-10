Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Bay Area native living in Wuhan describes city as 'absolute ghost town,' says 'we avoid everyone'

By
WUHAN, China (KGO) -- The Chinese city of Wuhan is ground zero for the Coronavirus outbreak.

Although some Americans have been evacuated, others are forced to stay and wait out the pandemic.

ABC7 News talked to a Marin County man who teaches English in Wuhan to find out what life is like right now.

"Sometimes I do get scared. I'm not going to lie, it's a scary situation," Doug Perez said.

Perez is a Greenbrae native who moved to Wuhan two years ago to teach English, math, and science.

RELATED: 'We're all so scared' San Francisco woman quarantined onboard Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

He says because of the outbreak he and his girlfriend rarely go outside, but when they do, the city looks and feels completely different.

"I went out and walked on the street for a bit and it was remarkably quiet, like an absolute ghost town," Perez said.

And leaving the apartment to buy groceries or even walk their dog is no longer as simple as walking out the door.

"We avoid everyone. We have a whole procedure, wear a mask, gloves, goggles when they arrive and when we come back we spray ourselves with alcohol."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Bay Area families canceling trips amid outbreak

Doug says when the first cases were reported, he didn't think it would become a big deal.

But now that it has, he can't come back to California because his girlfriend, a Chinese National, can't get a visa and he doesn't want to leave her behind.

The city is under quarantine so they can't go to work. They've have been paid through February, but few things are certain at the moment.

"We probably won't go to work until March, if we're lucky and things seem to calm down, maybe March, but right now we are not going to work."

See more stories related to coronavirus here.
  • What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

  • Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here

  • Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

  • How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

  • Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

  • Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

  • Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

  • Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessgreenbraeillnessoutbreaktravelcoronavirusinfectionchinau.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    BBB warns of phony face masks amid coronavirus concerns
    Adoption put on hold for family amid coronavirus outbreak
    12 Americans aboard quarantined cruise test positive for coronavirus
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite'
    Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
    PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
    Oscars 2020: Winners with Bay Area ties
    Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
    Windy Weather: Alameda Co. Fire reports receiving hundreds of calls
    Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
    Show More
    Epic winds cause fallen trees, power lines in Bay Area
    'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
    Laura Dern dishes on Oscar-nominated 'Marriage Story' role
    Natalie Portman's Oscars dress featured names of snubbed female directors
    Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
    More TOP STORIES News