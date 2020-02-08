Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 'We're all so scared' San Francisco woman quarantined onboard Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "We're in a foreign land and don't know for how long.. we're all so scared," said Julie Choy.

Julie Choy from San Francisco, video-chatted with us from her cabin aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship where she's been quarantined for the past two weeks. The ship is anchored off the coast of Japan and what was supposed to be a fun, 15-day vacation has turned into a nightmare.

11 Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo, Japan have tested positive for coronavirus.

Choy and her family are feeling fine, but are taking precautions.

"We're taking our temperature ourselves," said Choy.

But she says everyone is going crazy. Approximately 3,700 people are on board the ship. Of those, 61 have coronavirus and have been taken to hospitals onshore. The cruise was originally supposed to last for two weeks but passengers will be on board for a month, in quarantine, until Feb. 19.

"It's a tough situation, stuck in this in this room, no daylight, I feel like I'm going to have a panic attack," Choy added.

At the Port of San Francisco, new guidelines are coming for cruise ship passengers

"We've worked closely with our cruise ship partners, denying boarding to anyone who has traveled to impacted areas in the last 14 days. Anyone who is sick, we'll notify the coast guard," said Port of San Francisco spokesman Randy Quezada.

Julie Choy says she's being allowed to leave her cabin every three days for a walk. But she's running out of prescription medication and doesn't know when she'll be able to return home to the Bay Area.

