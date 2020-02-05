Coronavirus: Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

Chris McGinnis, Senior Travel Correspondent for SFGATE.com gives insight on what to expect, and how to stay healthy while traveling.
See more stories related to coronavirus here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus concerns
- What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
- WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
- Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns
- 1st US human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 6
- Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here