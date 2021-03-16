COVID-19 Diaries

COVID-19 Diaries: Behind-the-scenes of ABC7's virtual docuseries produced amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One year ago, ABC7 producer-editor Jericho Saria embarked on an unexpected journey that led him into the personal spaces of Bay Area residents without ever leaving his home. In fact, Saria's digital series COVID-19 Diaries was created in a makeshift workspace located in his garage.

COVID-19 DIARIES: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic

Saria vividly remembers the moment he was told to leave the ABC7 News station to begin sheltering in place. "I was in the middle of an edit, trying to get a Localish done, and they told me, 'You got to go home.' Like, whoa, okay, that's serious," said Saria. "I was really concerned there wouldn't be any work after that, but then it was quite the opposite where it's a ton of work."

He dove headfirst into the yearlong project COVID-19 Diaries, a limited series uncovering the raw experiences of Bay Area residents living amid a global pandemic. Through Zoom, Saria interviewed COVID-19 survivors, small business owners, students, couples and more, highlighting their respective struggles with glimmers of hope and messages about safety.

VIDEO: The heartbreaking story of father and son who died from coronavirus just 2 days apart
EMBED More News Videos

Vallejo-native Fernando Jr. describes what it was like losing his grandfather and father to COVID-19 and shares a word of warning to Bay Area residents.



"Format wise, you could go with what we usually do, which is having a reporter or talent and having a voiceover," Saria explained. "I saw the potential of talking to people and letting their voice move the story along."

Throughout the post-production process, Saria positioned interview footage within a computer screen interface format accompanied by typing text to mirror the virtual times. He relied on interview subjects to provide photos and video to help illustrate their stories, as shelter-in-place restrictions prohibited in-person filming.

"I think what I'm most proud of with the COVID-19 Diaries is that it was produced with the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic completely honored, this was produced completely safe," added Saria. "I never left the house for this, and I conducted everything via Zoom, emails, and texts."

RELATED: Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area

The stories of problem solving, persistence, and resilience featured in COVID-19 Diaries coincide with the show's production process. "This is what it was all about. It's how do we work? How do we keep going with these limitations? And the show itself did that," said Saria.

Watch the video above to hear more from Jericho Saria and receive a behind-the-scenes look into the making of COVID-19 Diaries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiabusinessbehind the scenescoronaviruscovid 19 diariesabc7 originalscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 DIARIES
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
COVID-19 Diaries: 9 months into the pandemic
COVID-19 Diaries: Bay Area resident share stories amid pandemic
COVID-19 Diaries: Alzheimer's caregivers reveal struggles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in attempted SF carjacking of older woman
11 CA counties change tiers
Hayward police investigate shooting involving at least 1 officer
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
COVID-19 updates: CA reaches record-low positivity rate
Gov. Newsom says he's 'worried' about recall effort
Show More
Anthony Mata selected as San Jose's next top cop
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early
Women and Unemployment Town Hall
Oakland police say missing woman found safe
More TOP STORIES News